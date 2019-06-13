Senators Throw No-Hitter Thru 9 But Still Lose in 10

Two Senators (39-25) pitchers combined to toss nine no-hit innings but the Sens failed to score and dropped a 10-inning contest to Richmond (23-39) 1-0. Even with the loss, the Senators clinched the first half western division championship by virtue of Altoona’s loss to Portland. Ben Braymer tossed 8 no-hit frames and retired the final 20 batters he faced. Richmond scored the game’s only run on a one-out single in the 10th inning.

Turning Point

Two different times in the game the Senators had a runner at third and less than two outs but failed to score. In a game in which Richmond was no-hit through nine innings, both of those were the turning points.

On Capitol Hill

· Ben Braymer tossed eight no-hit innings allowing just a walk while striking out seven. He retired the final 20 batters he faced.

· Bryan Bonnell tossed 1.1 innings and allowed the only hit, a one-out single in the 10th inning to score the game’s only run.

With the Gavel

· The Senators had just two hits Wednesday night and went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners overall.

Filibusters

· The Senators clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2013. They will host games 3, 4 and 5 of the Western Division Playoff Series.

· There are still six games remaining in the first half for the Senators.

On Deck

The final game of the Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels three-game series is Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:25 p.m.