Senators Win Saturday Before Largest Crowd of Season

Mario Sanchez tossed seven shutout innings leading the Senators (41-26) to a 3-0 win over Reading (37-28) Saturday night in front of a season-best 6,558 fans at FNB Field. The Sens scored single runs in the 1st , 2nd and 4th innings giving Sanchez all he needed to beat Reading. Dante Bichette, Jr. hit his first home run as a member of the Senators, a solo shot, in the second inning.

Turning Point

Reading had runners on first and second with one out in the 4th inning , trailing 2-0. Darick Hall dumped a single into shallow right field but Mickey Moniak had to hold at second to be sure the ball would drop for a single. When it did, Wiseman threw to third, but the ball skipped past Sens third baseman Ian Sagdal, Moniak then scrambled home but Sagdal recovered and threw him out at the plate. Austin Listi followed by bouncing into a double play to end the inning. Reading only had three base runners the rest of the game.

On Capitol Hill

· Mario Sanchez pitched seven shutout innings, lowering his ERA to 2.52 with the Senators. He struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just four hits.

· Joan Baez pitched a scoreless eighth, walking a batter with one out but pitching around the walk.

· Aaron Barrett earned his 12th save with a perfect ninth inning.

With the Gavel

· Dante Bichette, Jr. had two hits including his first home run with the Senators.

· Luis Garcia had two hits and score a run.

· Tres Barrera knocked in a run with a single and Ian Sagdal tripled and scored a run.

Filibusters

The Senators lead the season series against Reading 8-7 with one game to play.

Harrisburg is 14-9 at FNB Field since May 1.

The Senators have three games left in the first half. They play the final two of this series against Reading and the first two of their three-game series next week at Altoona first half games.

On Deck