Senior Night: Gavin Pritchard

Hershey Bears AHL Man of the Year: #22 Kale KessyKale Kessy was selected for this award for his contributions to the Central Pennsylvania community during the 2019-20 season. A leader in the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, Kessy was part of numerous charitable events, made children's hospital visits, and helped with the team's Roaring to Read program. A tough guy on the ice, Kessy's work in the community made him Hershey's nominee for the AHL's Yanick Dupre Memorial Award.

Kenny Smith Memorial Award: #26 Matt MoulsonThe award is given out annually for the Hershey Bears player who earns the most "Three Stars of the Game" nominations during the season. Matt Moulson led the Bears in that category this year, including claiming four First Star nods for the Chocolate and White. In his first season with the Bears, Moulson led the club with 22 goals, scoring a team-best 11 times on the power play, and finished second on the team with 41 points in 62 games. This award is named for the former Boston Bruins and Hershey Bears great, Kenny Smith.