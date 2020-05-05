Senior Night: Nicholas Alfree

Release from Selinsgrove Speedway:

In an effort to provide and promote a forum for local auto racing during the current COVID– 19 Pandemic environment, Selinsgrove Speedway has partnered with The Cushion to undertake a first-of-its-kind event at the track coming up on Saturday, May 9, when it presents “Posse Unleashed,” a non-spectator, live stream pay per view ONLY 410 sprint car race at 7 pm.