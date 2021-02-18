Seven Midstaters named to Big 33 roster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Big 33 game will return in 2021 after the pandemic shut down last year’s game. It will make its return with several Midstaters on the Team Pennsylvania roster.

The PSFCA aired its live release online Thursday afternoon and chose some of the top local seniors in our area to take a shot at beating Team Maryland. Here’s the list of local studs named to this year’s squad.

Mitchell Groh – Kicker – Dallastown

Sam Hershey- Kicker – JP McCaskey

Evan Clark – Quarterback – Manheim Township

Judah Tomb – Wide Receiver – Central York

Caleb Schmitz – Wide Receiver – Warwick

Nolan Rucci – Offensive Lineman – Warwick

Brock Welsh – Long Snapper – Middletown

A couple of local coaches will also be leading Team Pennsylvania. Harrisburg coach Cal Everett has been named an assistant, as well as Bermudian Springs coach Jon DeFoe.

The game will be played on Memorial Day (May 31).