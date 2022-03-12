(WHTM) – Shippensburg is a mismatch nightmare.

The Greyhounds put their elite size and athleticism on display in their 49-43 win over Pittston Area in the PIAA 5A Second Round victory on Friday night.

The offense paced by the usual suspects in senior guard Jayden Statum and senior center Anthony Smith, but the biggest game came from another senior.

Jeremy Thomas took the moment and ran with it – pouring in 20 points (40% of the team’s scoring alone) to help secure their advancement into the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Shippensburg will take on Chester for a chance to be one of the final four remaining in the 5A bracket.