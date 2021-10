SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Defense has been the cornerstone of the 2021 Shippensburg Greyhounds.

For the sixth time this season, Shippensburg was able to hold an opponent under 10 points, beating Greencastle-Antrim 27-6 to cap off an undefeated regular season. It’s the program’s second perfect regular season in the last three campaigns.

The Greyhounds will begin their quest for a district title next week and is awaiting its final seeding.