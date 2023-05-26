SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Ally Mooney, a former field hockey athlete who graduated from Shippensburg University in 2018, has been promoted to a full-time assistant coach.

This title change comes after former assistant coach Mikayla Cheney resigned from the program in May, leaving coaching entirely.

Mooney returned to the Raiders last season to serve as the field hockey assistant coach after three seasons as an assistant coach at Appalachian State University. With the Mountaineers, Mooney helped lead the team to its first win over a ranked opponent in program history when they shut out James Madison.

Prior to that success, Mooney helped make more Mountaineer history when, in 2019, she assisted them on their way to their first winning season since 2003. That same season, Mooney helped the team set a record for the most wins to begin a season with a 6-0 start.

During her time as a student-athlete at Shippensburg, the former starting goalkeeper helped her team win three consecutive NCAA Division II National Championships from 2016-2018. In net, Mooney put up a .816 save percentage and recorded 24 shutouts for an overall 68-16 record.

Shippensburg’s head coach Tara Zollinger expressed her excitement at the promotion of her colleague.

“Coach Mooney is a dedicated and passionate professional who brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and energy to our team,” said Zollinger. “As a former student-athlete, she left her mark on our program through her servant leadership, contagious competitiveness and unmatched love for the game.”

Mooney is looking forward to continuing to impact athletes at her alma mater.

“I am so grateful to coach at my alma mater and work with Tara and our athletic department to continue to provide an outstanding experience for our student-athletes,” said Mooney.

The Raiders finished their season 16-4 and 7-2 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). Their 2023 season is set to start on Sept. 1 at home against Mount Olive.