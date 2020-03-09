Shippensburg men fall in PSAC final, make NCAA Division II Tournament

The Shippensburg men’s basketball program took quite the voyage on Sunday.

A wild day began in tough fashion for the Raiders, losing to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) 77-59 on their home floor in the PSAC Championship.

Despite the loss, the men finished the year with a 24-7 record.

From that point, Sunday got a lot better.

The men found out late on Sunday night that their resume earned them a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four years. The Raiders earned the fourth seed in the Atlantic Division.

Fairmont State awaits Shippensburg. Fairmont is the fifth seed in the bracket, and beat Shippensburg 84-72 earlier in the season.

The first round game will be played at IUP’s Kovalchick Complex on Friday, March 13.