Six Lower Dauphin Falcons sign National Letters of Intent

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A half-dozen Lower Dauphin Falcons had their minds made up and signed pen to paper on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday afternoon.

Four field hockey standouts, a golfer and a volleyball player all filled out their National Letters of Intent.

Golfer Derek McGlaughlin, a co-captain on the Falcons’ golf team this past season, will head to Coker University next fall. Volleyballer Kayla Anne Pedersen, another co-captain, will continue her academic and athletic careers at Salisbury University next year.

Lauren Hunter, Abby Lauer, Lillie Weaver and Halie Woodring is the quartette of field hockey players heading to college next year. Hunter will play at Northwestern, Lauer at Sacred Heart University, Weaver at Bloomsburg University and Woodring at Lock Haven University.

All non-football and basketball athletes can sign their letters as late as August of 2021.