Smith’s 33 not enough, Central Dauphin boys fall to Reading in opener

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a season-opener billed as a showdown between two of the top teams in District III, Central Dauphin and Reading did not disappoint on Monday night.

The Rams, led by senior Ryan Smith’s 33-point outburst, were able to fight and force overtime on their home floor, before falling 70-67 in the extra period.

Central Dauphin freshman Malachi Palmer made his much-awaited high school debut on Monday night, scoring seven points, including a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute of regulation.

The Rams will hit the road and get right back on the hardwood Tuesday night against Chambersburg.

