Son of ABC27’s John Repetz helps David Gravel to win at Williams Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are plenty of ‘proud father’ moments. Many times, there isn’t anybody there to capture them.

Luckily, longtime ABC27 sports anchor John Repetz decided to bring a camera to document his son, Nathan and his team helping prepare sprint car driver David Gravel for Saturday night’s feature on the dirt track at Williams Grove.

Nathan works on Gravel’s World of Outlaws team, helping ensure the tires are in top shape before and during every race.

John’s camera captured his son, Gravel and the rest of the team celebrating a $20,000 dollar win on the track in Mechanicsburg, capping off the World of Outlaws’ weekend Pennsylvania takeover.