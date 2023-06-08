UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) made the difficult decision to cancel its Summer Games due to air quality concerns in the area.

Organizers of the SOPA Summer Games, which were scheduled to hold opening ceremonies at Penn State University Thursday, canceled the largest statewide competition as wildfire smoke from Canada has created unhealthy air quality across Central Pennsylvania.

In an announcement on social media, SOPA said the news was incredibly disappointing but expressed that the safety and health of the athletes, volunteers and staff are their top priority.

People with intellectual disabilities have higher rates of adverse health conditions and are therefore at greater risk. Based on the best information available from a variety of reputable sources, we do not believe conditions in State College would permit us to safely conduct these Games. Statement released by Special Olympics Pennsylvania



The games were scheduled from Thursday, June 8 to Saturday, June 10 and were to consist of eight Olympic events along with other various activities. SOPA Board Member Sue Paterno was expecting over 2,000 athletes to attend this year’s games.

