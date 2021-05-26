Spring district playoff scores — May 25

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another loaded day of spring sports action wrapped up Tuesday, from first round action to district semifinals. The first local championship games begin Wednesday.

District Baseball Scores

6A: Cumberland Valley 5, Carlisle 0

5A: Manheim Central 4, Mechanicsburg 3

South Western 1, Waynesboro 0

3A: Brandywine Heights 10, Biglerville 0

Lancaster Catholic 6, Hanover 0

District Softball Scores

6A: Central Dauphin 3, Governor Mifflin 2

Ephrata 9, Dallastown 8

Cumberland Valley 5, Hempfield 3

Carlisle 8, Manheim Township 7

5A: Twin Valley 8, Palmyra 1

Shippensburg 14, Mechanicsburg 3

Daniel Boone 3, Gettysburg 2

Exeter 8, Northern 5

Lampeter-Strasburg 10, New Oxford 0

Donegal 6, Greencastle-Antrim 2

South Western 15, Manheim Central 0

Elizabethtown 6, Solanco 1

District Lacrosse Scores

3A: South Western 18, Hershey 9

Wilson 19, Manheim Township 12

2A: Twin Valley 12, Susquehannock 6

York Catholic 12, Cocalico 7

