Spring district playoff scores — May 25

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another loaded day of spring sports action wrapped up Tuesday, from first round action to district semifinals. The first local championship games begin Wednesday.
District Baseball Scores
6A: Cumberland Valley 5, Carlisle 0
5A: Manheim Central 4, Mechanicsburg 3
South Western 1, Waynesboro 0
3A: Brandywine Heights 10, Biglerville 0
Lancaster Catholic 6, Hanover 0
District Softball Scores
6A: Central Dauphin 3, Governor Mifflin 2
Ephrata 9, Dallastown 8
Cumberland Valley 5, Hempfield 3
Carlisle 8, Manheim Township 7
5A: Twin Valley 8, Palmyra 1
Shippensburg 14, Mechanicsburg 3
Daniel Boone 3, Gettysburg 2
Exeter 8, Northern 5
Lampeter-Strasburg 10, New Oxford 0
Donegal 6, Greencastle-Antrim 2
South Western 15, Manheim Central 0
Elizabethtown 6, Solanco 1
District Lacrosse Scores
3A: South Western 18, Hershey 9
Wilson 19, Manheim Township 12
2A: Twin Valley 12, Susquehannock 6
York Catholic 12, Cocalico 7