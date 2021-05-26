Spring district playoff scores — May 25

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP Pa. (WHTM) -- The Capitol Area Animal Medical Center announced on Tuesday that it will donate lifetime veterinary care to the dogs who will become part of the Susquehanna Township's reestablished K-9 unit.

The Township is currently working to raise $50,000 to acquire two nationally certified and professionally trained dogs. The first of the two K-9 officers is expected to start its duties in the near future.