(WHTM) – At halftime of their second round matchup, Spring Grove product Eli Brooks sat in the locker room facing adversity.

His Michigan Wolverines down 37-32 and with just five points in the game, he knew something needed to change or else his college career would be over.

From that point on, the graduate student and former Rocket – well…took off.

Brooks went on a scoring tear for 18 second half points (11 in the final 7:23) to finish with 23 points and keep his college playing days alive.

Brooks and the Wolverines now head to San Antonio for the Sweet 16 where they await the winner of Ohio State and Villanova on Sunday.