St. Louis Blues Win Stanley Cup

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Major League Baseball said it was inappropriate for the umpire's union to comment on the one-game suspension levied against San Diego Padres star Manny Machado for his conduct following his ejection for arguing a called third strike Saturday at Colorado.

The MLB Umpires Association said in a tweet Tuesday that Machado was suspended for contact with an umpire "and VIOLENTLY throwing his bat against the backstop with absolutely no regard to anyone's safety." The tweet added that "Violence in the workplace is not tolerated" and asked "Is this truly what MLB wants to teach our youth?"