State Field Hockey & Soccer semi-final scores

Here are scores from PIAA Field Hockey & soccer semi-finals Tuesday November 13

Field Hockey 3A

Hershey 5 Emmaus 3

Lower Dauphin 1 Wilson 0

Hershey vs Lower Dauphin 2:00pm Saturday for State Championship

2A

Palmyra 3 Wyoming Valley West 1

Donegal 2 Twin Valley 0

Palmyra vs Donegal Noon Saturday for State Championship

1A

Newport 3 Oley Valley 1

Wyoming Seminary 4 Greenwood 0

Newport vs Wyoming Seminary 10:00am Saturday for State Championship

GIRLS SOCCER

4A​​​​​​​ Pennridge 1 Ephrata 0

3A Villa Jos Marie 2 Mechanicsburg 1

2A Lewisburg 3 Boiling Springs 0

1A Southern Columbia 2 East Juniata 1