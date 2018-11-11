State Soccer & Field Hockey scores Saturday November 10
10 schools advance to semi-finals
State Soccer playoffs-Boys
4A Unionville 1 Central Dauphin 0 (5-4PK)
3A West Allegheny 3 Hershey 1
2A Midd-West 1 Lancaster Mennonite 0
1A Faith Christian 2 Camp Hill 1
Girls Soccer
4A Ephrata 1 Penncrest 0
Peters Twp 2 Cumberland Valley 1
Seneca Valley 2 Central Dauphin 1
3A Mechanicsburg 2 Archbishop Ryan 1
2A Boiling Springs 5 Wyoming Area 0
1A East Juniata 9 Conwell Egan 0
Field Hockey
3A Hershey 1 Penn Manor 0
Lower Dauphin 3 Methacton 0
2A Palmyra 2 Villa Maria 1 OT
Donegal 3 Archbishop Carroll 0
1A Greenwood 9 Sacred Heart 1
Newport 2 Oley Valley 0
