State Soccer & Field Hockey scores Saturday November 10

10 schools advance to semi-finals

State Soccer playoffs-Boys

4A Unionville   1  Central Dauphin  0  (5-4PK)

3A  West Allegheny   3  Hershey   1

2A  Midd-West   1   Lancaster Mennonite   0

1A  Faith Christian  2   Camp Hill    1

Girls Soccer

4A    Ephrata    1   Penncrest   0

        Peters Twp  2   Cumberland Valley    1

        Seneca Valley   2   Central Dauphin  1

3A   Mechanicsburg    2   Archbishop Ryan    1

2A   Boiling Springs   5   Wyoming Area    0

1A  East Juniata   9   Conwell Egan  0

Field Hockey

3A   Hershey   1  Penn Manor  0

       Lower Dauphin   3  Methacton   0

2A  Palmyra   2   Villa Maria   1   OT

      Donegal  3  Archbishop Carroll  0

1A   Greenwood   9  Sacred Heart   1

       Newport   2  Oley Valley  0

