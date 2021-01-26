Steel-High boys basketball shutting down for two weeks

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Steel-High boys basketball team is shutting down for two weeks for non-COVID related issues within the team, according to the school.

This statement was sent to abc27 from Steelton-Highspire School District superintendent Travis Waters.

The temporary shutdown of the Steelton-Highspire High School Varsity Basketball Program is due to internal issues that we are currently addressing. The shutdown is non-COVID related and we are scheduled to resume play after Friday February 5, 2021.

After a long layoff, the Rollers returned to play last week, falling to Middletown and Camp Hill. A total of four games on the team’s schedule have been canceled because of the shutdown. Contests against Susquehanna Township, Trinity, Middletown and McDevitt will not be made up.

Steel-High can return to action four days after its anticipated February 5 restart. The team is scheduled to play Susquehanna Township again on February 9.

