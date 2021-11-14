Steel High cruises to second straight district title

(WHTM) – It’s the same old, same old for the Steel High Rollers.

Titletown welcomed in another trophy to put on the mantle after taking down Delone Catholic 42-20 on their home field Saturday.

While the accomplishment has become routine, the road to get there was not.

The Rollers came into the district title after back-to-back losses on the final two weeks of the regular season – both in different fashion.

The first to the Big Spring Bulldogs in a 49-14 blowout on the road while the second ended in a 29-28 heartbreaking finish to Boiling Springs on a two-point conversion.

However, a little adversity didn’t get to the Rollers.

“This was to prove that we’re a program. We consistently can win. To be in this game here, and we had some guys step up. I think it was awesome the way we came together,” says head coach Andrew Erby.

The defending Class A state champions will now get a chance to defend their title from a year ago.

“These moments don’t ever come back so I’m enjoying ’em, but I just wanna go back and win it all,” says quarterback Alex Erby.

The Rollers will kickoff the first round of the state playoffs which begins next Friday.

