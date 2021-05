STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) -- On Thursday, the York County Coroner's Office confirmed Steven Walde -- injured as a result of being pinned to a gas pump at a Sheetz in Straban Township, Adams County -- has died.

On March 18, 2021, Walde and another individual were pumping gas at 30 Camp Letterman Drive when a Dodge Ram struck a vehicle in the Sheetz parking lot and proceeded to hit Walde, pinning him between his own vehicle and the pump.