Steel-High Rollers begin quest for back-to-back state titles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The last time Steel-High ended a state football title drought, the program made it’s way back to the mountaintop the following year for back-to-back crowns. This week, the reigning champion Rollers begin the same quest.

Led by brothers Alex and Andrew Erby Jr., the team returns a number of key players from its 2020 state championship squad. However, decorated rising senior Mehki Flowers, a Penn State commit, transferred to Central Dauphin East in the offseason. The Rollers also lost key graduating seniors like Damein Hammonds and Odell Greene.

“I think people understand they need to step up and make great choices,” said head coach Andrew Erby Sr. “[Flowers] has passed the torch to some of the young players who will be really good football players also.”

Erby Sr. enters his eighth season at the helm. He has had fun enjoying his new hardware, but is putting his old successes behind him.

“When I do [look back], I’m looking at how we can become a better football team,” he said. “There are those times where you go back and realize it was a special group, but with so many young players coming back, it’s been more of an evaluation on how we can move forward and improve.”

Steel-High will be tested early in the year, beginning its schedule with contests against Morrisville and Belmont Charter. For a program with renewed championship expectations, it’s ready for the challenge.

“Everyone just has to stay humble and do their job,” Erby Jr. said. “We just have to keep working and never be satisfied.”

Alex doubled down on his brother’s sentiments and thinks the defense is in the details.

“I think our young players can step into the roles that just left,” he said. “I think we can be even better.”

The champs will hit the road for its opener against Morrisville on August 27.