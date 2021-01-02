Steel-High standout Mehki Flowers commits to Penn State

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the top athletes in the country is joining one of the nation’s top college football programs.

Steel-High’s two-way standout and state champion Mehki Flowers made his commitment to Penn State on social media late Friday morning. Flowers is a four-star commit in the Class of 2022.

The rising senior received numerous statewide accolades for his accomplishments in 2020, after proving to be one of the state’s best clutch performers. His big plays in the playoffs catapulted the Rollers to the state title game and he scored a touchdown in the team’s win over Jeannette in the PIAA 1A final.

He chose the Nittany Lions over the likes of Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Arizona State.