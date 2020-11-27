Steel-High tops Jeannette for undefeated state championship

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Like the entire playoff run, it was never easy, but Steel-High returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the fourth quarter to top Jeannette 32-20 for the PIAA 1A state championship.

Daivin Pryor gave the Rollers a 24-14 lead in the fourth quarter, picking off Roberto Smith and scoring a touchdown midway through the period. The Jayhawks responded with a touchdown 30 seconds later to make it a 24-20 ballgame.

Steel-High grinded down the clock and was heading for another first down, when running back Odell Greene fumbled and it was recovered by Jeannette.

The Jayhawks had two minutes to win the game, but the Rollers’ Damein Hammonds grabbed the second interception to seal it.

With the win, Steel-High becomes the first program in Central Pennsylvania history to win three state championships, and the first team from the Midstate to win a title since Central Dauphin and Lancaster Catholic each won a championship in 2011.