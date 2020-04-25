Steelers complete recap of 2020 NFL Draft selections

Chase Claypool – WR – Notre Dame

(Second Round, Overall Pick No. 49)

Chase Claypool caught 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019 for Notre Dame. The 6-foot-4, 238 pound wide receiver ran a sub-4.45 40-yard dash at the combine, just the second wideout of his size to do so since 2003.

“The [Steelers] are getting a steal with [Claypool],” said Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelley on Twitter. “He is going to make an immediate impact on offense and special teams and will continue the legacy he started at Notre Dame.”

“I am very excited about this opportunity to work with him,” said Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. “He is one of those rare types of a combination of size and speed. His production this past season was off the charts. He finds ways to average a touchdown in every game he plays. He is a point scorer.”

Alex Highsmith – OLB – Charlotte

(Third Round, Overall Pick No. 102)

Alex Highsmith had 15 sacks in his senior season at UNC-Charlotte, good for the third-most in the FBS, finishing with 22 tackles for loss. He also holds the school record for sacks with 20 in his career.

The 6-foot-3, 250 pound pass rusher went largely unrecruited in high school, and walked on to the team at Charlotte. He was an Associated Press All-American, the first one from Charlotte.

Anthony McFarland Jr. – RB – Maryland

(Fourth Round, Overall Pick No. 124)

Anthony McFarland Jr. rushed for a combined 1,648 yards in 2018 and 2019. In his freshman season in 2018, McFarland averaged almost eight yards per carry, earning the RB Freshman All-American honors. He chipped in 126 yards off 17 catches as a capable receiver in 2019.

The 5-foot-8, 208 pound running back ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.

Kevin Dotson – OG – Louisiana

(Fourth Round, Overall Pick No. 135)

Kevin Dotson was a 2019 Associated Press, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Pro Footabll Focus first-team All-American guard. He started 52 starts in his college career.

“Watching him on tape he is a really big man with great lift,” said Steelers offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett. “He is a very good athlete. What really shows up on his tape is he is a people mover. I really like that. This guy can move. He can do all of the stuff we were looking for. The second level stuff is good. He is the type of guy we look at that old school run game stuff like back in the day when you would run through guys. This really flashes on his tape and jumped out at us.”

Dotson was the first non-Combine participant to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, and grew up as a Steelers fan.

Antoine Brooks Jr. – S – Maryland

(Sixth Round, Overall Pick No. 198)

Antoine Brooks Jr. was voted MVP for the Terps last season, was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. He was Maryland’s leading tackler with 87 tackles, including 69 solo tackles, and 8.5 tackles for loss.

Brooks became the second University of Maryland player drafted by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Me and him are going to ball out until we can’t anymore,” said Brooks of playing with McFarland again. “Me and him in the same locker room being reunited. It’s the next level.”

Carlos Davis – DT – Nebraska

(Seventh Round, Overall Pick No. 232)

The final pick for the Steelers was Nebraska’s Carlos Davis. The 6-foot-2, 230 pound defensive tackle finished his college career with 125 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention from the coaches in 2018.

His twin brother, Kahlil, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 194th overall pick.