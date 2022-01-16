Steelers improbable run comes to end in 42-21 loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 16: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts in the first quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

(WHTM) — Back in Week 17, there was only a 4% chance the Steelers would be on the stage they were in on Sunday night.

The fact that Pittsburgh was even in this scenario was mind boggling.

Which made a 7-0 lead on the road in the house of the 2nd seeded Chiefs feel like a fever dream.

T.J. Watt with a scoop-and-score on a fumble – bringing it back 26 yards to begin the belief that a higher power was at work for Pittsburgh on this evening.

Then, Patrick Mahomes stepped in.

The high powered Kansas City offense scoring the next 35 points in the game and sending the Steelers and their future Hall of Fame quarterback home with a 42-21 blowout loss.

Roethlisberger did climb the history ranks in the loss by passing Brett Favre (5,855) and Joe Montana (5,772) for all-time postseason yards and moving into third place all-time.

The questions will now turn to the roster of this aging Steelers squad – with a starting quarterback position likely opening up in the near future.