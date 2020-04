DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 09: Chase Claypool #83 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish makes a one-handed catch against Leonard Johnson #33 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter of their game at Wallace Wade Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Steelers add Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool with the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft’s second round.

Claypool had 66 receptions for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior season while playing in 13 games. He finished his Notre Dame career with 150 receptions, seventh in Notre Dame history.

“He is one of those rare types of a combination of size and speed, ” said Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner to Steelers.com. “His production this past season was off the charts.”