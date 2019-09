Antonio Brown is still a Pittsburgh Steeler.

For now.

A report surfaced late on Thursday saying the disgruntled wide receiver was being traded to the Buffalo Bills. Antonio Brown immediately turned to Instagram to refute the rumor, and the Bills also shot down the initial report.

Bills’ GM Brandon Beane: “We inquired about Antonio Brown on Tuesday, and kept talks open with the Steelers. We had positive discussions, but ultimately it didn’t make sense for either side. As great a player as Antonio Brown is, we have moved on and our focus is on free agency.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019

Pittsburgh had hoped to deal Brown by Friday, but the team has been unable to find a deal.