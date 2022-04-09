(WHTM) – Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed on Saturday morning in South Florida after being struck on a highway by a dump truck.

The 24-year-old was training with fellow Steelers quarterbacks, running backs, and receivers near Fort Lauderdale when he was attempting to cross traffic on the westbound lanes of Interstate 595.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” says Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted,” says linebacker T.J. Watt.

The former No. 15 selection in the 2019 NFL Draft spent two seasons in Washington before signing with Pittsburgh before last season.

“He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken,” says Tomlin.