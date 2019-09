Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) pauses on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chargers won 29-28. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are shoring up their defensive backfield, signing former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson to a three-year, $25.5 million dollar deal.

Nelson played four seasons with the Chiefs, with his most recent campaign being the best of his career. Nelson grabbed four interceptions and posted 68 tackles.

The #Steelers and free agent CB Steven Nelson agreed to terms on a 3-year deal for $25.5M, source said. Pittsburgh is on the board.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

The Steelers’ secondary ranked near the bottom third in the NFL in opponent pass yards per game last season.