Steelers Troy Polamalu elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on first ballot

PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 03: Troy Polamalu #43 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the bench against the Baltimore Ravens during their AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 3, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Steelers Troy Polamalu was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Announced Saturday, Polamalu was a first-ballot selection as a Modern-Era member of the Class of 2020.

“It’s surreal. It really feels surreal,” said Polamalu to Steelers.com. “All of my teammates, it’s truly a tribute to them. I feel honored and unworthy of it to be honest.”

The safety will be honored in Canton, Ohio in August, becoming the 27th member of the Steelers’ organization, and the team’s 24th major contributor per the Hall of Fame, to be inducted. He will join his former coach, Bill Cowher, and safety Donnie Shell as a part of the Class of 2020.

“It’s really an honor,” said Polamalu. “I think it might be the first time a coach and a player he drafted has gone in together. I always think about that call from the 412 number. To bring it all to fruition, being here today and hearing that knock was definitely a special experience.”