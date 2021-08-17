Susquenita enters Augie Glass era with high hopes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As former Tri-Valley League teams navigate their first normal season in the Mid-Penn Conference, Susquenita begins its own journey under new head coach Augie Glass. He replaces Scott Acri, who took over as Middletown’s head coach in the spring.

One year removed from the shortened 2020 campaign, Glass was able to benefit from a longer offseason in 2021. On top of having more time with his players, he’s inheriting a hungry group.

“I [had] to get them to buy into the program,” Glass said. “That didn’t take long with these kids.”

The Blackhawks come into the year riding some momentum from last fall, winning three of their last four games to finish the year with a 3-4 record.

There’s a bit of turnover this time around, but its a team hanging its hat on building off the right attitude.

“We may be a young group as of now,” said running back Tyler Fisher. “But I think our heart’s in it and our work ethic is going to be astronomical.”

Susquenita will begin its 2021 season with an interconference matchup at ELCO on August 27.