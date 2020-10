CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Sloppy field conditions led to a low-scoring slugfest between Susquenita and Trinity on Friday night.

The Blackhawks were able to notch a go-ahead touchdown late to come away with a 13-12 win.

After starting the season 0-3, Susquenita gets back to the .500 mark on the year. Trinity falls to 0-6.