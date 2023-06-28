ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve announced Wednesday it’s been sold to a new organization.

The Curve announced the sale to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates minor league baseball clubs that are affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The team will continue to be led by GM Nate Bowen and the current front office staff in Altoona.

“The Curve is the pride of our family and will continue to be so. When this all started over two decades ago, we felt confident that – despite being one of the smaller markets in the minor leagues – Altoona was the right community for affiliated baseball. That has been proven true by the tremendous support of Curve fans,” said Bob and Joan Lozinak, Managing Members of the Altoona Curve.

The Curve has been owned by the Lozinak family for the past 25 years since arriving in Altoona.

“The Pittsburgh Pirates would like to thank the Lozinak family for their partnership and dedication to our staff, players, and the Curve for the past 25 years,” said Ben Cherington, General Manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pending the necessary approval from the league and standard closing conditions, the transaction to DBH is expected to be completed “promptly,” The Curve added.