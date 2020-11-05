Big Game Bound Week 9: Brees vs. Brady

(NEXSTAR) — On this week’s episode of “Big Game Bound,” we’re talking about the big matchup between future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom Brady. The New Orleans Saints travel to Tampa to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

Jack also checks in with our Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills correspondents to break down their big game in Buffalo. Both teams lead their divisions at the midway point of the season.

Our NFL analyst Jarrett Payton joins us to talk about all things NFL, including the New England Patriots. Is Cam Newton still the type of quarterback that can lead a team to the playoffs? Is Bill Belichick thinking about the great crop of college quarterbacks that will be in the next draft?

And we’ll have our weekly visit with Las Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White. Which players have the best odds to win the MVP and which team would he put his money on to win the Super Bowl? Other analysts joining us on the Week 9 episode are Josh Reed, AJ McCord, JB Biunno and Ed Daniels

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.