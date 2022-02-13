Camp Hill family with Bengals roots hopes to celebrate first ever Super Bowl

If the Cincinnati Bengals win the Super Bowl over the Rams, it will end the longest active drought of championships won by a single city (in the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL).

It’s been 32 years since the city has celebrated a championship, most recently the Reds won the World Series in 1990. For the Trumpy family in Camp Hill, that drought hits close to home.

The Trumpy family are some of the biggest Bengals fans in Pennsylvania, suffering through years of ridicule in the AFC North. Surrounded by Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens fans, the Trumpys stood strong in their support of the Bengals, thanks to their connection to the team.

It all started with Bob Trumpy, a tight end taken in the 12th round of the NFL Draft in 1968. The two-time Pro Bowler played 10 seasons for the Bengals from 1968-1977. His son Jason was born just after his player career.

Cincinnati?s tight end Bob Trumpy (84) and Houston?s Ken Houston (29) fight for a high pass from Bengals? quarterback Sam Wyche in the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 1970 in the Houston Astrodome. The pass battle was at the Houston three yardline with no one taken possession of the ball. Houston Johnny Peacock (44) watches the action. Cincinnati took the game 30-20. (AP Photo/EFK)

In fact, the family’s ties to the Bengals go so far back that the Trumpy’s are tied to Bengals founder Paul Brown. Current Executive Vice President Katie (Brown) Blackburn was Paul’s granddaughter, and Jason Trumpy’s babysitter growing up.

After Bob Trumpy’s playing days were over, he joined the broadcast booth: a position he held for decades. The Camp Hill Trumpy family getting to meet many of the best Bengals players and retain a friendship with the owners, the Brown family.

Jason moved to Camp Hill from his family home in Cincinnati, and raised his three children, Josh, Connor and Lauren. The Trumpy kids were standout athletes in high school at both Camp Hill and Trinity.

Although Cincinnati and Camp Hill are separated by almost 500 miles, the Trumpys are the most die hard Bengals fans in the Midstate. The family will watch the game together, in the same outfits they wore two weeks ago during the AFC Championship.

The Rams will face the Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30. The game is broadcast on NBC.