KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid could be calling it a career after Super Bowl LVII.

According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, he asked if he planned to retire after the game and this was Reid’s response to Glazer: “Look, I’m not getting any younger, I still have a young quarterback, I have a decision I have to make after this game.”

Reid, 64, has been a head coach in the NFL since 1999 and has coached the Chiefs since 2013.

It would be somewhat surprising to see Reid retire at this stage of his career considering the Chiefs appear to be Super Bowl contenders for years to come along with having the league’s best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.

Reid also said he wants to enjoy this Super Bowl more than in years past Glazer stated.

For now, Reid will shift his mind toward winning his second Super Bowl ring.