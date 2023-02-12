GLENDALE, Ariz. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the late-surging Kansas Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII 38-35 on Sunday. It is the Chiefs third overall Super Bowl title.

The Eagles built a 10-point lead at the half, 24-14, but in the end a 27-yard Harrison Butker field goal made the difference.

This is the Chiefs third ever Super Bowl title, the first in 1970, and second in 2020. It was Kansas City’s second trip to the Super Bowl in just three years.

The Eagles fall to 1-4 in Super Bowl appearances, the lone title came in 2018.

Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP and ended the game with 182 passing yards and three touchdowns. TE Travis Kelce was the Chiefs’ leading receiver with 81 yards and one touchdown.

How it happened

The Eagles began the game with an 11-play, 75-yard drive to strike first with a 7-0 lead. Jalen Hurts kept the ball for a quick 1-yard touchdown with 10:09 to play in the first quarter.

The Chiefs responded back quickly with a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Travis Kelce on a six-play drive to tie the game at 7-all.

After a quick three-and-out by the Eagles, Kansas City drove to the 24-yard line and Harrison Butker missed a 42-yard field goal. The score remained 7-7.

Philadelphia capitalized and scored on a 45-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to AJ Brown to take a 14-7 to open the second quarter.

After a Chiefs punt, linebacker Nick Bolton forced a Hurts fumble and ran the ball back for a 36-yard TD to tie the game at 14.

On the next drive, the Eagles went on a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a second Hurts rushing touchdown to take a 21-14 lead.

Mahomes reaggravated his right ankle injury on the Chiefs’ last offensive play of the first half before the Eagles ended the half with a 24-14 lead.

Kansas City made it a three-point game after the first drive of the second half with a six-minute drive capped by an Isiah Pacheco touchdown.

A 17-play Eagles drive ended with a field goal after a booth review overruled a second Nick Bolton scoop and score.

The Chiefs took a 28-27 lead on the next drive with a TD from Mahomes to Kadarius Toney early in the fourth quarter.

After a three-and-out by the Eagles, Toney returned a punt 65 yards to the Philly five-yard line before rookie receiver Skyy Moore scored his first TD of his career. Moore is a Pennsylvania native growing up outside of Pittsburgh, the wide receiver went to Shady Side Academy. The Chiefs led 35-27 with 9:22 left in the game.

Philadelphia’s star power on offense took center stage as Hurts found Devonta Smith who ran 45 yards down to the KC 2-yard line. QB Hurts then rushed for a Super Bowl record third touchdown. The Eagles only needed eight plays to respond and tie the game at 35 with a two-point conversion.

Kansas City received the ball with 5:15 left in the game.

In the middle of the drive, Mahomes scrambled 26 yards to keep the drive alive. The Chiefs ran down the clock to hit the game-winning field goal with eight seconds left on the clock.

The Kansas Chiefs win their third Super Bowl title 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles Stats

Hurts finished the game with 304 yards on 27 for 38 passing and one passing touchdown, plus 70 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns. Hurts was the Eagles leading rusher in the game.

Philadelphia’s three running backs, Kenneth Gainwell, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, combined for 45 yards on 17 carries and no scores.

Second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith had 100 yards on 7 receptions. A.J. Brown, in his first season with the Eagles, had 96 yards on six catches and one touchdown in the Super Bowl loss.