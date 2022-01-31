Even the cheapest Super Bowl tickets are outrageously expensive

A general view of the field during the Los Angeles Rams open practice at SoFi Stadium on June 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(KTLA) – It’s been nearly 30 years since the Super Bowl was played in Los Angeles County. In less than two weeks, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

This is the first championship game to be played at the brand new, state-of-the-art stadium, which opened during the 2020 NFL season.

For those looking to attend this year’s Super Bowl, be prepared to pay big bucks. As of early Monday afternoon, the least expensive tickets on sale were hovering above a staggering $5,000.

On Ticketmaster, the NFL’s official ticket marketplace, the cheapest tickets were listed at just over $6,000 per seat, but when you include the fees, it’s actually more than $7,000. The most expensive pair was going for about $65,000 apiece in the VIP section, or over $78,000 per ticket when factoring in fees.

Meanwhile, On Location, the official hospitality provider of the NFL, had tickets starting at roughly $5,700 and going up to about $36,000 per ticket. The amenities in each package vary, and may include access to the pre-game party, open bar, entertainment and appearances by NFL legends.

The cheapest seats on StubHub were selling for just below $6,000 each, which works out to nearly $7,500 when the fees are added. The priciest ticket, meanwhile, was around $28,000 — but adding estimated fees, it’s really more like $36,000.

SeatGeek had tickets ranging in price from $5,125 (approaching $7,000 with fees) to about $54,000 (more than $70,000 once fees are included).

And the least expensive tickets on Vivid Seats were selling for just over $5,000, while the priciest were above the $50,000 mark.

Of course, it’s likely ticket prices will drop somewhat before the big game. As SeatGeek’s ticket tracker states, “Resale activity spikes immediately following the conference championship games, but prices generally tend to fall as kickoff approaches.”

For the many not prepared to shell out thousands of dollars to see the game in-person, Super Bowl LVI will air live on NBC.