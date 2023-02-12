HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If the Eagles and Chiefs don’t tickle your fancy, there is plenty of Pennsylvania-grown talent to root for in Sunday’s Super Bowl 57. Five players call the Keystone State home.
There are two players on the Eagles with ties to Pennsylvania, including the running back responsible for continuing the 57-year Big 33 streak. There are also three Chiefs players who call Pennsylvania home.
Find out who to root for on Sunday, as the Eagles look to win their second Super Bowl in just five years and the Chiefs look to win their third overall title.
Philadelphia Eagles
Miles Sanders (Pittsburgh, PA)
Woodland Hills HS, Penn State
Kyzir White (Macungie, PA)
Emmaus, Lackawanna College & WVU
Kansas City Chiefs
Chad Henne (Wyomissing, PA)
Wilson HS, Michigan
Justin Watson (Bridgeville, PA)
South Fayette HS, UPenn
Skyy Moore (New Kensington, PA)
Shady Side Academy, Western Michigan
Other Pennsylvania People to look for
Brett Veach (Mt. Carmel, PA)
Kansas City General Manager
Rick Burkholder (Carlisle, PA)
Kansas City Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance
Julie Frymyer (Lititz, PA)
Kansas City Physical Therapist
Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Arizona between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 12. Kickoff is at 6:30 in the evening.