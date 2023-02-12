HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If the Eagles and Chiefs don’t tickle your fancy, there is plenty of Pennsylvania-grown talent to root for in Sunday’s Super Bowl 57. Five players call the Keystone State home.

There are two players on the Eagles with ties to Pennsylvania, including the running back responsible for continuing the 57-year Big 33 streak. There are also three Chiefs players who call Pennsylvania home.

Find out who to root for on Sunday, as the Eagles look to win their second Super Bowl in just five years and the Chiefs look to win their third overall title.

Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders (Pittsburgh, PA)

Woodland Hills HS, Penn State

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders works out prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kyzir White (Macungie, PA)

Emmaus, Lackawanna College & WVU

Philadelphia Eagles’ Kyzir White warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kansas City Chiefs

Chad Henne (Wyomissing, PA)

Wilson HS, Michigan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) looks to throw against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Justin Watson (Bridgeville, PA)

South Fayette HS, UPenn

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL Divisional Playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Skyy Moore (New Kensington, PA)

Shady Side Academy, Western Michigan

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore smiles as he answers a question during an NFL football media availability in Scottsdale, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Other Pennsylvania People to look for

Brett Veach (Mt. Carmel, PA)

Kansas City General Manager

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Rick Burkholder (Carlisle, PA)

Kansas City Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance

Rick Burkholder, Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance for the Kansas City Chiefs, lower right, sits next to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in back, during warmups before the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Julie Frymyer (Lititz, PA)

Kansas City Physical Therapist

Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Arizona between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 12. Kickoff is at 6:30 in the evening.