Harrisburg ad agency hosts SpotBowl for 18th year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg ad agency Pavone is back with its 18th year of SpotBowl, giving fans the opportunity to vote for their favorite ads during the big game.

Pavone has received more pre-game votes than ever before.

“The Super Bowl commercials are actually like a reflection of pop culture, but even more so they’re a reflection of where we are right now. It’s like a time capsule or a snapshot,” said Michael Pavone, president, and CEO of Pavone Marketing Group.

Pavone says some ads this year pull on the heartstrings, dealing with the pandemic, but the majority like usual are just funny.

“They’re not showing crowds in their spots because we’re not supposed to be in crowds, but at the same time, they’re not showing masks either. They’re trying to make it kind of normal,” Pavone said.

Many big companies aren’t running ads this year including Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Anheuser Busch isn’t running a Budweiser ad for the first time in nearly 40 years, though it is running ads for some of its other brands including Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.

“What AB’s doing, which is very admirable, is they’re going to spend the money that they would have spent on Budweiser spots and give it to vaccine awareness,” Pavone said.

Out of about 50 spots, 22 companies are newcomers.

“For the first time in 10 years the price of a Super Bowl spot’s gone down by $100,000,” Pavone said. “It went from $5.6 million to $5.5 million.”

Pavone says it’s not about what the experts think but the impression left with viewers.

“You want to remember, the product, right. At the end of the day that’s what we’re here to do,” Pavone said. “We’re here to sell, so the ones that do the best job in my mind are the ones that really kind of hit that balance. They intrigue us. They keep our attention but they get their message across.”

Voting is open on SpotBowl.com until noon Monday.