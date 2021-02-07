Harrisburg sports bars host Super Bowl gatherings despite COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sports bars and restaurants are hosting Big Game gatherings while practicing social distancing.

Mr. G’s in Susquehanna township is no longer taking reservations and their fining area is at the allowed capacity.

People have been picking up to-go orders since noon and the owner says his top priority is for people to have a good time and feel comfortable.

“Even though the Eagles are not here we’re disappointed, however, we’re expecting this to be one of the best Super Bowls ever, so a lot of people looking forward to that,” George Giannarris, owner of Mr. G’s, said. “People been under a lot of stress with all these restrictions with the pandemic this is the perfect time to spend time with your loved ones, your family, your friends. Forget about everything, put everything aside, and enjoy this great game.”