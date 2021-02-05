Health officials, including local coroner, suggest avoiding Super Bowl parties

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple health officials have a message concerning Super Bowl parties, and that message is “don’t have them.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, multiple doctors have said when people are gathered together there’s more of a risk of spreading COVID-19.

“A Super Bowl party, by definition, is a superspreader event,” Lancaster County Coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, said.

Diamantoni is one of those officials preaching caution during the Super Bowl. He said that’s because his office is still seeing large numbers of COVID-19 related deaths.

“We find when there are events that bring people together from other households, or large groups of people together, there’s a bump in the number of infections and subsequently a bump in the number of deaths,” Diamantoni said.

Information from the Lancaster County website shows COVID-19 cases started jumping shortly after Thanksgiving when health officials said many families gathered together for the holiday.

Recently health officials in Lancaster County have reported COVID-19 cases decreasing, but Diamantoni, who is also a family doctor, said families coming together even for one day during a pandemic can be problematic.

“The main problem is groups of people who say ‘so and so is my friend and they haven’t been sick and they’re probably safe’,” Diamantoni said. “They’re the types of things that end up resulting in the spread of an infection.”