GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Philadelphia Eagles have a trick up their sleeve that they’ve been using all season.

When Super Bowl LVII gets going, the Kansas City Chiefs will have to face a play that the Eagles have been using to drive their dynamic offense throughout the year: the quarterback sneak.

A relatively easy play to plan for has been almost impossible to stop for opposing teams. The Eagles have converted quarterback sneaks almost 90% of the time this season.

They also have different variations of the play.

One variation is when quarterback Jalen Hurts lines up under center and three players line up behind him. Hurts is pushed from behind by running back Kenneth Gainwell and tight end Dallas Goedert blocks for a moment and then turns around and pulls Hurts forward.

Another variation is when Philly lines up in a formation similar to a QB kneel formation. Hurts lines up under center with a running back and receiver right behind him to push him forward when the ball is snapped.

And like all great teams, they have different plays out of that formation.

In a different game, they had the same formation but added a running back about five yards behind Hurts. Hurts sends the player next to him in motion, this play it’s Goedert, and the Eagles run a quick toss with the running back with Goedert as the lead blocker.

The Chiefs have had two weeks to prepare for the sneak and its variations, but both teams could add wrinkles in that time to throw each other off.