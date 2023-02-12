KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid could be calling it a career after Super Bowl LVII.

When asked if he planned to retire following Sunday’s game, Reid told NFL insider Jay Glazer: “Look, I’m not getting any younger, I still have a young quarterback, I have a decision I have to make after this game.”

Chiefs milestones they could hit in the Super Bowl

Reid, 64, has been a head coach in the NFL since 1999 and has coached the Chiefs since 2013. Before coming to Kansas City, Reid served as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers.

It would be somewhat surprising to see Reid retire at this stage of his career considering the Chiefs appear to be Super Bowl contenders for years to come, led by the league’s best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.

2023 Super Bowl halftime show: 3 things to know

Reid also said he wants to enjoy this Super Bowl more than in years past, Glazer stated.

For now, Reid will shift his mind toward winning his second Super Bowl ring as head coach.