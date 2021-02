It’s the oldest quarterback to play in the league championship against the newest generation of mobile QBs facing off in the biggest game of the season. Super Bowl LV kicks off Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, featuring Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

The abc27 sports team will have live updates on the game on Twitter, or you can follow here.

The game kicks off Sunday, Feb 7 at 6:30 on CBS.