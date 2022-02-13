LIVE UPDATES: Super Bowl 56, Rams vs. Bengals

Workers prepare the field one day before Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinatti Bengals at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 12, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WHTM) – Super Bowl Sunday is finally upon us, the final game of the longest NFL season in league history. Super Bowl LVI is Sunday, Feb. 13. The Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) look to win their first ever Super Bowl, while the Los Angeles Rams (15-5) hoping for their second, first since 2000.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Despite the Rams hosting the Super Bowl in their own stadium, the Bengals will be the official home team. As the road team, the Rams will call the coin toss before kickoff.

Below are live updates from the abc27 sports team from leading into Super Bowl Sunday and through the game. Join the conversation by following Allie Berube (@allieberube) and Logan Reever (@loganreever) on Twitter by clicking here.

How to watch Super Bowl LVI

Date: Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: NBC

Post-game: Full coverage on abc27 News at 11 after the game

Pennsylvania players in game

Tyler Boyd – Bengals Wide Receiver – from Clairton, Pitt alum

Aaron Donald – Rams Defensive End – from Pittsburgh, Pitt alum

Grant Haley – Rams Cornerback – Penn State alum

Sebastian Joseph-Day – Rams Defensive Tackle – from Stroudsburg

Nick Scott – Rams Safety – Penn State alum

Noah Spence – Bengals Practice Squad – Bishop McDevitt alum

