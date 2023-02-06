HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With less than a week until kickoff, restaurants across the Midstate are gearing up for their busiest night of the year — Super Bowl Sunday.

“[We] will literally have 50-100 customers outside the building waiting for their wings,” Underdog Sports Bar and Grill Server Sandi Baker said.

Underdog, alongside Arooga’s and numerous sports bars and restaurants across the state, are prepping days in advance for the Big Game.

“We generally have a refrigerator truck where the wings are held,” Baker said. “The kitchen staff comes in the night before and they are literally frying wings all day.”

Baker said up to 30-thousand wings will be served on Sunday alone.

It’s a similar story at Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar.

“We’re expecting a full house,” co-founder Gary Huether said. “This is year 15 for us going into the Super Bowl, so we’ve worked the process and update the process every year, but we’re going in first making sure we have enough chicken wings to get through the Super Bowl.”

Arooga’s said they ordered one ton of wings and are, as always, making their Stromboli’s from scratch.

Some of their items, like the crab and buffalo pretzels, are also available at Giant Grocery Stores across the state.

Takeout is available on Super Bowl Sunday at both Arooga’s and Underdog Sports Bar and Grille.