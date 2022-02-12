McDevitt’s Noah Spence fights through injuries to Super Bowl

(WHTM) — Jeff Weachter knew Noah Spence was going to be something special early in his freshman season. The Bishop McDevitt head coach says the defensive tackle’s speed quickly set him apart.

“He had good size, but he was so fast and explosive,” Weachter said. “After two-a-day [practices], he earned the starting job as a freshman — which is rare here [at McDevitt]. So I really knew after his freshman year that he was going to be a big-time Division I [player] and have a shot at the NFL.”

Spence was one of the top players in the country by his senior year at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg. With 204 tackles and 35.5 sacks in his last two season, the defensive end was the Pennsylvania Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a senior.

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Spence (8) lines up against Illinois offensive linesman Michael Heitz (74) and offensive linesman Alex Hill (52)during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Spence, right, sacks Purdue quarterback Danny Etling during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Ohio State’s Noah Spence (8) sacks California quarterback Jared Goff as Ohio’s Michael Bennett (63) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Kentucky quarterback Patrick Towles scrambles from the grasp of Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman Noah Spence during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won the game 34-27 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Stephenson)

In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, Eastern Kentucky defensive end Noah Spence runs through drills during NCAA college football practice for the Senior Bowl at LaddPeebles Stadium, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman Noah Spence performs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman Noah Spence performs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman Noah Spence runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Tuesday, March 1, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

He played college football for Ohio State, but transferred to Eastern Kentucky in 2015. He had 63 tackles and 11.5 sacks in his one season and was the Ohio Valley Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Spence was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft 39th overall. Injuries have hampered his NFL career, as he’s spent time with the Bucs, Washington Football Team and Saints.

He’s worked to rebuild his strength and stay on the field. Then this August, Spence was signed to the Bengals practice squad. Now the Harrisburg native has a chance to contribute to Cincinnati winning its first-ever Super Bowl title.

The Bengals face the Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30. The game is broadcast on NBC.