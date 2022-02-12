McDevitt’s Noah Spence fights through injuries to Super Bowl

(WHTM) — Jeff Weachter knew Noah Spence was going to be something special early in his freshman season. The Bishop McDevitt head coach says the defensive tackle’s speed quickly set him apart.
“He had good size, but he was so fast and explosive,” Weachter said. “After two-a-day [practices], he earned the starting job as a freshman — which is rare here [at McDevitt]. So I really knew after his freshman year that he was going to be a big-time Division I [player] and have a shot at the NFL.”
Spence was one of the top players in the country by his senior year at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg. With 204 tackles and 35.5 sacks in his last two season, the defensive end was the Pennsylvania Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a senior.
He played college football for Ohio State, but transferred to Eastern Kentucky in 2015. He had 63 tackles and 11.5 sacks in his one season and was the Ohio Valley Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Spence was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft 39th overall. Injuries have hampered his NFL career, as he’s spent time with the Bucs, Washington Football Team and Saints.
He’s worked to rebuild his strength and stay on the field. Then this August, Spence was signed to the Bengals practice squad. Now the Harrisburg native has a chance to contribute to Cincinnati winning its first-ever Super Bowl title.
The Bengals face the Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30. The game is broadcast on NBC.