Midstate bars and restaurants count on take-out for big game amid COVID restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fans won’t be crowding into bars and restaurants like usual for the big game. Instead, many businesses are relying on take-out orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Double D’s Sports Bar and Grill has a capacity of 300 people but since COVID hit, their business model has completely changed.

“We changed it to this, take-out, more food, desserts, soups, fried chicken, hot wings,” said owner Nestor Dalaperas.

Dalaperas says the phone is ringing off the hook for Sunday’s big game.

“I have maybe 874 so far, different packages for tomorrow,” Dalaperas said.

He has plans to stay late Saturday night to start cooking. They have 8,000 pounds of wings.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be enough because I have more business than last year for that day,” Dalaperas said.

Unfortunately that’s not the case for all businesses, with mitigation orders still in place.

“They have to be seated in a booth or a table. There’s an early last call of course, so it’s a little different this year for the Superbowl and they will take a financial hit compared to last year,” said Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association.

Some good news is that Gov. Tom Wolf just signed a $912 million pandemic relief bill into law. $145 million of that is available to support small business taverns and restaurants.

“When you spread out $145 million across the state to literally thousands of establishments it won’t go too far,” Moran said. It will help them keep their heads above the water a little bit longer but there are other things that can be done.”